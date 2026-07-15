Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after American attacks, IRGC announces ‘Operation Nasr 2’ - what we know so far

The IRGC said its forces hit weapons and equipment storage areas, along with parts of US aircraft and naval assets, at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. It also claimed that the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was targeted, with strikes hitting the area used for deploying MQ-9 drones.