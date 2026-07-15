Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after American attacks, IRGC announces ‘Operation Nasr 2’ - what we know so far

Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after American attacks, IRGC announces ‘Operation Nasr 2’ - what we know so far

The IRGC said its forces hit weapons and equipment storage areas, along with parts of US aircraft and naval assets, at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain. It also claimed that the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait was targeted, with strikes hitting the area used for deploying MQ-9 drones.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:02 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:02 AM IST
Iran strikes US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after American attacks, IRGC announces ‘Operation Nasr 2’ - what we know so far
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: 37 games unbeaten, 6 clean sheets – the numbers behind Spain’s final run
FIFA World Cup 202625 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
3
Prashant Kishor Wealth1 hr ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
FIFA World Cup 20263 hrs ago