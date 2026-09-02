/Iran strikes US bases in Jordan, Bahrain after US intensifies attacks on Tehran

Iran has launched a retaliatory operation against the United States, firing missiles and drones from its territory after the US carried out a wave of strikes on Iran, with the escalation spreading across the region.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the action as a “regretful response to the aggressors” and claimed that it targeted a US base in Jordan with ballistic missiles. Iranian media also reported a large-scale drone attack on a US base in Bahrain.
Jordan said its air defences intercepted 10 of the 13 ballistic missiles that entered its airspace, while the remaining three landed in remote areas away from populated centres.
Meanwhile, Kuwait said its air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks following the Iranian strikes.
The latest escalation followed a second round of US strikes on Iran in two days on Tuesday, with American forces targeting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites near the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump had warned Iran that any retaliation would invite a significantly stronger response from Washington. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US was conducting “large and powerful” strikes against Iranian targets near the strait.
Trump said the operation was launched in response to what he described as Iran’s failed attempt to lay sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz and its missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.
IRGC warns of retaliatory strikes across region
Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the retaliatory operation had begun, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) describing it as a “regretful response to the aggressors”.
The IRGC accused the US of launching “blind and desperate attacks” on multiple locations, including civilian areas. It said the US strikes had further tightened the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and increased the resolve of Iranian fighters to confront foreign forces operating in the strategic waterway.
In a statement, the IRGC said it had targeted a US base in Jordan with ballistic missiles.
The IRGC also claimed that the attack had “killed a large number of US forces”. There was no immediate reaction from the US to the claim.
Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that Iran’s military had carried out a large-scale drone attack targeting a US base in Bahrain. The reported attack had not been officially confirmed.
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