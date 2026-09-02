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Iran strikes US bases in Jordan, Bahrain after US intensifies attacks on Tehran

Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting US bases in Jordan and Bahrain after Washington intensified attacks on Tehran, escalating tensions across the region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 06:56 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 06:56 AM IST
Iran strikes US bases in Jordan, Bahrain after US intensifies attacks on Tehran
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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