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Iran fires missiles and drones at US bases in Jordan after American strike near Strait of Hormuz

Iran has launched missiles and drones at two US bases in Jordan after a US strike on Larak Island, widening the military confrontation around Hormuz.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 08:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Iran fires missiles and drones at US bases in Jordan after American strike near Strait of Hormuz
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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