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Iran claims fresh strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as tensions escalate

The attacks were described as retaliation for recent US operations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Iran claims fresh strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as tensions escalate
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Representative image.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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