/Iran claims fresh strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as tensions escalate

Iran has claimed new missile and drone attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan. The latest action comes after recent US strikes on Iranian targets. Kuwait said its forces were dealing with aerial threats. Iran described the operation as retaliation. Meanwhile, the US said the Strait of Hormuz remains open and is not controlled by Tehran alone.
(This is a developing story.)
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