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Iran, Sweden and a teenage hitman: How the Foxtrot Network became Europe’s most feared crime syndicate

European governments have accused the network of working with Iran, an allegation Tehran denies. It has been sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom, and its alleged leader, Rawa Majid, is wanted in multiple countries.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
Iran, Sweden and a teenage hitman: How the Foxtrot Network became Europe’s most feared crime syndicate
Image Credit: Representative image (X)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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Iran, Sweden and a teenage hitman: How the Foxtrot Network became Europe’s most feared crime syndicate
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