/Iran, Sweden and a teenage hitman: How the Foxtrot Network became Europe’s most feared crime syndicate

New Delhi: A 19-year-old Norwegian who described his trip as a “dangerous mission” has become the face of an alleged criminal network that European authorities say has crossed the line from organised crime into international proxy operations.
Before leaving for Britain, Johannes Natland sent a brief message to his girlfriend, “I am going on a dangerous mission.”
Days later, on March 19, 2025, he was arrested at a hotel in Huddersfield in northern England allegedly with two firearms, 19 rounds of ammunition and £2,000 (about $2,680) in cash.
This week, a British court found him guilty of plotting a murder on behalf of a Sweden-based criminal gang accused of working with Iran. Prosecutors said Natland had been sent to Britain by the Foxtrot Network to carry out a contract killing.
Investigators have not publicly identified the intended target. However, British prosecutors say the plot was organised by the Foxtrot Network, a violent Swedish criminal gang that several Western governments accuse of working with Iran.
Just a week before Natland’s arrest, on March 13, 2025, the United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the network and its alleged leader Rawa Majid as part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.
The United States alleged that the Foxtrot and Majid “cooperate with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence”.
A month later, Britain also imposed sanctions on the network and its leader, accusing them of involvement in attacks targeting people across parts of Europe on behalf of the Iranian government.
Earlier, Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Expressen, citing documents and intelligence reportedly provided by Israel’s Mossad, alleged that Majid had been working for the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Tehran has strongly denied all such allegations and has accused Sweden of accepting “false information” supplied by Israel.
The Foxtrot first hit headlines during Sweden's wave of gang violence in 2023. In June that year, a powerful explosion shook the city of Uppsala. The blast was heard nearly 20 kilometres away and damaged five nearby homes. The police said a young woman was killed, although investigators believe she was not the intended target.
Later that year, Stockholm’s suburbs witnessed a series of deadly shootings and violent clashes involving rival criminal groups. Many of those killed were teenagers. The police said criminal gangs were using young recruits to carry out violent crimes.
Referring to the recruitment of teenagers to carry out violent crimes, including contract killings, the Europol has described such cases as the “weaponisation of children”.
On January 31, 2024, an employee at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm discovered an explosive device in the embassy compound. Sweden’s national bomb squad safely removed and detonated it in a controlled operation. Israel’s ambassador described the incident as “an attempted terrorist attack”.
Authorities identified Sweden’s two rival criminal organisations, the Foxtrot and the Rumba, in connection with the incident. Sweden, the United States and Israel accused Iran of working with these groups.
On May 30, 2024, Sweden’s Security Service (Säpo) publicly accused Iran of using criminal networks to carry out illegal and violent acts in Sweden and other European countries.
Säpo chief Daniel Stenling said, “Although these criminal gangs primarily target opponents of the Iranian government, they also target representatives of countries such as Israel as well as Jewish organisations and institutions.”
Britain’s Foreign Office has also accused Iran of using violent criminal groups to carry out attacks against political opponents.
The Netherlands has made similar claims. After the killings of two leaders of Iranian Opposition groups on Dutch soil in 2015 and 2017, the Dutch intelligence agency, AIVD, alleged that Iran had hired Dutch criminal gangs to carry out the murders.
Sweden’s Security Service, which had earlier identified China and Russia as the country’s biggest security threats, has now included Iran in that list.
According to Säpo, “Iran has previously used violence in other European countries to silence its opponents and counter what it considers threats to its regime.”
The agency also said it had prevented several alleged assassination plots in Sweden in recent years involving Iranian intelligence services and criminal networks.
Led by Majid, the Foxtrot is better known by the nickname Kurdish Fox. Swedish media claim that his family comes from Iraqi Kurdistan, while Majid himself was born in Iran before moving with his family to Sweden, where he grew up in Uppsala.
The Interpol has issued notices against him over allegations, including drug trafficking, murder, involvement in murder, violent offences and weapons-related crimes.
Authorities believe he left Sweden several years ago to avoid arrest. His whereabouts are unclear.
In October 2023, Swedish television reported that he had been arrested in Iran after allegedly trying to enter the country illegally through Turkey.
The Swedish police have issued several arrest warrants against him in his absence. The latest was issued in September 2023 after authorities seized around 800 kilograms of amphetamine, cocaine and hashish.
According to Swedish media, Majid holds Swedish, Iraqi and Turkish citizenship. Turkey reportedly refused Sweden’s extradition request because he is a Turkish citizen.
Reports based on intelligence documents cited by Dagens Nyheter claim that after his arrest in Iran, he was allegedly given a choice between prison and cooperating with Iranian authorities.
In October 2023, without providing additional details, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he had “unconfirmed information suggesting that Majid had been arrested in Iran”.
Citing intelligence attributed to Mossad, Expressen reported that “Rawa Majid directs his associates in Sweden from abroad to carry out terrorist acts against Israeli and Jewish targets”.
Before leaving Sweden, he had been arrested several times on suspicion of murder, shootings and drug trafficking.
According to a report by Sweden’s Security Service, the ‘Kurdish Fox’ has managed the Foxtrot remotely since 2018, directing much of its criminal activity without being physically present in Sweden.
The Foxtrot is not the only Swedish gang accused of having links with Iran. Authorities have also accused the rival Rumba gang and its leader Ismail Abdo of cooperating with Tehran.
Swedish media say Abdo was once a close friend and associate of Majid before the two split after a bitter falling-out.
Their rivalry erupted into open conflict in 2023, and it led to a wave of bombings, shootings and gang killings across Stockholm and nearby cities. Dozens of people lost their lives as the conflict between the two criminal gangs spread across Sweden.
The British conviction is the latest legal case involving the Foxtrot. Authorities in Sweden, Britain, the United States and other European countries have accused the gang of working with Iran, a claim Tehran strongly denies.
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