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NewsWorldIran targets the US-UK base Diego Garcia with ballistic missile- Reports
DIEGO GARCIA

Iran targets the US-UK base Diego Garcia with ballistic missile- Reports

If confirmed, it will mark a significant leap in Iran’s arsenal capability, firing the first IRBM, threatening US assets based far in the Indian Ocean.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Iran targets the US-UK base Diego Garcia with ballistic missile- Reports(Image: IANS)

Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, the joint U.S.-U.K. base in the Indian Ocean.

Neither struck the base; this marked Iran's first operational Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) use, extending its reach far beyond West Asia to threaten U.S assets.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Iran targeted the joint base. One missile failed mid-flight; a U.S warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the other, though it's unclear if it connected, per officials.

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If confirmed, it will mark a significant leap in Iran’s arsenal capability, firing the first IRBM, threatening US assets based far in the Indian Ocean.

Also Read: Iran-US-Israel war: Trump considers ‘winding down’ military efforts

Neither missile struck Diego Garcia, 4,000 km from Iran, per the Wall Street Journal, citing U.S officials.

Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands is one of two U.K bases open to the U.S for ‘defensive’ Iran operations, the other is Fairford.

U.S forces have deployed bombers and equipment at the base, a hub for key Asia operations like the bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Three weeks into the escalating West Asia war, Iran threatened Friday to extend retaliatory strikes to global recreational and tourist sites, as the U.S deploys more warships and Marines to the region.

General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran's top military spokesperson, warned that "parks, recreational areas, and tourist destinations" worldwide won't be safe for enemies, reported the Hindustan Times.

The statement revives fears of Tehran resorting to militant attacks abroad as leverage.

The Iran-US-Israel war, now in the fourth week, saw significant developments, with strikes on energy facilities in the Gulf, surging global oil crisis with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Reportedly, the  U.S is deploying three more warships and 2,500 Marines to West Asia.

Trump hinted at "winding down" operations but rejected a possible ceasefire.

There have been no confirmations from the White House ​or ​the British embassy in Washington, and the Ministry of Defence.















 

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