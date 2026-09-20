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Iran threatens to attack US warships across Indian Ocean if war resumes

Iran has warned that US warships anywhere in the Indian Ocean will be attacked if the war restarts, saying its hypersonic missiles now reach Mach 10 and the Strait of Hormuz will stay shut, as Trump weighs striking, squeezing or negotiating with Tehran.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
Iran threatens to attack US warships across Indian Ocean if war resumes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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