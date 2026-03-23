Iran threatens to 'completely close' the Strait of Hormuz if US targets Iranian power plants

Iran warned on Sunday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be "completely closed" and the energy infrastructure of Israel and Gulf nations hosting American bases would be "legitimate targets" if the United States hits its power plants.

In a statement reported by state media Press TV, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the strait is currently “closed only to the enemy,” but would be “completely” closed if the "terrorist" American President acts on his threats.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of obliterating its power plants if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz. Trump gave Iran precisely 48 hours ultimatum.

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"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on Truth Social.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters is Iran’s top operational military command unit, responsible for coordinating joint activities between the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The terrorist American President, continuing his aggressive behaviour and efforts to destabilise the world, has threatened that if Iran does not open the Strait of Hormuz, he will target Iran's power plants. We have said repeatedly that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic, and it has not yet been fully closed. It remains under our intelligent control, and harmless passage occurs under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests," Zolfaghari said.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt," he further said as quoted by Press TV.

He also warned that all power plants, energy facilities, and information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure of the Zionist regime would be targeted on a large scale, adding that power plants in regional countries hosting American bases would be considered legitimate targets.

Zolfaghari also warned that "All similar companies in the region that have American shareholders will be completely destroyed, saying, "Everything is ready for the great struggle aimed at the complete destruction of all American economic interests in the West Asia region."

Stressing that Iran does not seek conflict, the spokesperson stated that the country neither initiated war in the past nor intends to do so now, but warned that if its power plants are attacked, it will take all necessary measures to defend its nation and safeguard its interests.

Zolfaghari added that a sustained campaign to destroy the designated targets would commence, and nothing would be able to halt the continuation of operations aimed at dismantling the energy, oil, and industrial infrastructure of the United States and its regional allies.