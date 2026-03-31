Iran to be nuked? Top UN diplomat quits citing possibility of nuclear weapon use by US, Israel

A United Nations diplomat has stepped down from his positions, alleging that the international organisation is preparing for a scenario involving the potential use of nuclear weapons in Iran. Mohamad Safa announced his resignation in a post on X, accompanied by a letter explaining his reasons.

Safa was the chief representative of Patriotic Vision (PVA) at the United Nations. PVA is an international organisation with special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

According to the UN Environment Programme’s Champions of the Earth, Safa had served as executive director of the Patriotic Vision Organisation (PVA) since 2013. In 2016, PVA appointed him as its permanent representative to the United Nations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In his post on X and the accompanying letter, Safa stated that he arrived at the decision after careful consideration, claiming that certain senior officials at the United Nations were acting in the interest of a powerful lobby.

"I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran," Safa started the post along with the picture of Tehran.

"This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low population desert. There are families, children, family pets. Regular working class people with dreams. You're sick to want war," the post read.

I don't think people understand the gravity of the situation as the UN is preparing for possible nuclear weapon use in Iran.



This is a picture of Tehran. For you uneducated, untraveled, never-served, warhawks licking your chops at the thought of bombing it. It's not some low… pic.twitter.com/BnzB4F3001 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 29, 2026

Safa noted that Tehran is home to nearly 10 million people and urged readers to imagine the impact of using nuclear weapons on cities like Washington, Berlin, Paris or London.

"I gave up my diplomatic career to leak this information. I suspended my duties so as not to be part of or a witness to this crime against humanity, in an attempt to prevent a nuclear winter before it is too late," he wrote.

Safa also mentioned the protests in the United States on March 28, where nearly ten million people took to the street under the slogan "No Kings." He emphasised that the potential use of nuclear weapons should be taken very seriously due to its extreme danger.

"Act now. Spread this message worldwide. Take the streets. Protest for our humanity and future. Only the people can stop it. History will remember us," he concluded.

Safa said that he had intended to resign in 2023 and had waited patiently for three years. He cited multiple global conflicts and claimed that some United Nations officials were unwilling to hold Israel and the United States accountable for violating international law.

After much reflection, and after it became clear to me that some UN seniors are serving a powerful lobby and not the UN, I have decided to suspend all my duties as PVA Main Representative at the UN and from all UN committees/groups of which I am a member.



I cannot in good… pic.twitter.com/6L93K9ZP7N — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 27, 2026

He further alleged that he faced criticism after voicing his concerns and presenting an alternative perspective following the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, which triggered a war that has now lasted over two years.

Safa alleged that he had been abandoned by the United Nations and received death threats targeting him and his family. He also stated that he had been censored at the UN, not by the organisation as a whole, but by certain senior officials who, he claimed, misused their authority to serve that lobby.

The United Nations has not issued any comment on the matter.