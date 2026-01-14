Iran To Hang Anti-Khamenei Protester Erfan Soltani; Trump Vows 'Very Strong Action' As White House Gets 50-Target Hit List

Iran is set to execute Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old anti-Khamenei protester from Fardis near Tehran, by hanging on January 14, a move that has triggered a fierce warning from US President Donald Trump, who vowed "very strong action" if the regime proceeds with mass executions.

"We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News, while urging Iranians to persist in their uprising with the promise that "help is on its way."

Who Is Irfan Soltani?

Irfan Soltani is a 26-year-old Iranian shopkeeper from Fardis, a suburb of Karaj near Tehran. Soltani owns a clothing store and was not previously known as a political activist. He was arrested on January 8, 2026, for participating in anti-government protests due to economic hardship and corruption. In a highly expedited process lasting only two to four days, he was sentenced to death for "waging war against God."

Trump Administration Receives Iran Strike Target List

In a stunning development, the Trump administration has been provided with a sophisticated hit list of high-value military targets as the president deliberates on a strike on Iran.

According to a Daily Mail report, United Against Nuclear Iran, a Washington-based nonprofit group, compiled a dossier of 50 targets and delivered it to White House officials in the early hours on Monday ahead of critical security meetings.

The document reveals the exact coordinates of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Tharallah Headquarters—the nerve center of the brutal crackdown on protesters. This headquarters effectively functions as the military's command center, holding operational control over police forces conducting the deadly suppression operations across the country.

Iran Urges UN To Condemn US Over Threats

Meanwhile, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence against his country and threatening the use of force.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Somalia's UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran. He cited posts Trump made on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Iranian patriots, keep protesting, take over your institutions!!! ... Help is coming."

Iran Protests Enter Third Week, Death Toll Mounts

The protests in Iran, which began over an economic crisis, have evolved into a full-scale anti-regime rebellion. Now in their third week, the unrest has left at least 2,571 people dead and 16,780 arrested. What started as demands for economic relief amid soaring inflation and shortages has escalated into open rejection of clerical rule, with protesters chanting “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator.” In Tehran and Mashhad, crowds burned images of Khamenei, lit cigarettes with the flames, and voiced support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi by chanting “Pahlavi will return.”

Women have played a pivotal role, spearheading the movement through bold public defiance, removing hijabs, leading chants from rooftops, and facing frontline crackdowns with unflinching courage.



