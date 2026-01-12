Iran Triggers ‘Kill Switch’ To Jam Starlink Amid Protests, Was China Or Russia Involved?

Iran’s clerical leadership has reportedly activated a sophisticated “kill switch” to disrupt Starlink satellite internet services as nationwide protests enter their third week, cutting off one of the last remaining channels through which demonstrators were communicating with the outside world.

The move comes amid an intense crackdown ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with reports suggesting that more than 500 people have been killed and thousands detained since protests began. The unrest, now spread across at least 280 locations, has been driven by economic hardship, political repression, and anger over the regime’s domestic and foreign policies.

Starlink Briefly Breaks Iran’s Blackout

On January 8, the Iranian government imposed a near-total internet shutdown, plunging the country’s nearly 80 million people into digital isolation. As state-controlled networks went dark, protesters turned to Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, to upload images and videos of the demonstrations.

Starlink had played a similar role during the 2022 Mahsa Amini protests, and its presence in Iran has since grown. Recent estimates suggest that between 40,000 and 50,000 users inside the country were accessing uncensored internet via the service, despite it being officially banned.

However, that window appears to have closed. According to Iran Wire, around 30 per cent of Starlink’s uplink and downlink traffic was initially disrupted, before the outage intensified to more than 80 per cent within hours.

Amir Rashidi, director of digital rights and security at the Miaan Group, said he observed a sharp rise in packet loss from Starlink terminals. “Since Thursday, I saw about a 30 per cent loss, which later jumped to nearly 80 per cent,” he told multiple outlets.

Military-Grade Jamming Suspected

Experts believe the disruption is not a routine internet block but the result of advanced electronic warfare. According to an India Today report quoting specialists, Iran has deployed expensive, military-grade jamming equipment to interfere with Starlink’s satellite links.

“This kind of interference is caused by military equipment known as jammers,” Rashidi said, adding that he had “never witnessed anything like this” in over 20 years of research. He noted that the technology involved was highly sophisticated and likely obtained from Russia or China, unless developed domestically.

Israeli journalist Emily Schrader said the disruption showed signs of “high-power microwave jamming," consistent with Chinese-origin systems. She warned that such blanket interference can knock out satellites, cripple mobile communications nationwide, and potentially pose health risks to civilians.

Starlink relies on low-Earth orbit satellites and GPS-based receivers on the ground. While this allows faster speeds and independence from local telecom networks, the low power of satellite signals makes them vulnerable to jamming. By flooding the same frequencies with stronger signals, jammers can overwhelm receivers and effectively sever the connection.

Parallels With Russia And China

Russia has extensive experience in GPS and satellite jamming, particularly in Ukraine, where it has disrupted navigation systems, drones, and even Starlink-linked equipment since 2014. Moscow has also been linked to widespread civilian GPS interference in the Baltic region, affecting aviation in NATO countries.

China, meanwhile, has demonstrated large-scale electronic warfare capabilities, including simulations showing how Starlink could be disrupted over areas the size of Taiwan. Beijing has invested heavily in anti-GPS technologies alongside its BeiDou satellite navigation system.

These precedents have fuelled speculation that Tehran may have received external assistance. While no definitive proof has been made public, analysts argue that the scale and effectiveness of the jamming point point to outside expertise.

Economic Cost And Political Pressure

Simon Migliano, research head at Top10VPN.com, described Iran’s blackout as a “blunt instrument intended to crush dissent." He told Forbes that shutting down the internet costs Iran an estimated $1.56 million every hour, placing enormous strain on an already fragile economy.

The crackdown has drawn sharp reactions from the United States. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he planned to speak to Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran. “We may get the internet going if that’s possible,” Trump said. “He’s very good at that kind of thing; he’s got a very good company.”

Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran against using lethal force on protesters. “If they violently kill peaceful protesters, which is their custom, we’ll come to their rescue,” he said, adding that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go."

A Shrinking Digital Lifeline

After its recent conflict with Israel and the US, Iran passed an anti-espionage law banning Starlink and other unauthorised satellite internet services. Personal use now carries prison terms of up to two years, while alleged links to espionage can even attract the death penalty.

Despite this, Starlink terminals continued to operate during previous shutdowns, including a 12-day blackout during the Iran–Israel conflict in July. The current jamming, however, appears far more comprehensive.

“Since its war with Israel, Iran has been disrupting GPS signals,” The Times of Israel reported, noting that the latest measures have resulted in near-blackouts in high-priority areas and the effective “killing” of Starlink connections.

As protests continue into a third week, the regime’s decision to deploy advanced jamming technology has cut off one of the last channels for Iranians to show the world what is happening on the ground. Whether Elon Musk can counter the interference, and whether Washington will escalate pressure on Tehran, remains to be seen. For now, millions remain in digital darkness as the confrontation between protesters and the state intensifies.