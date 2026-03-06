Iran under fire, allies silent: Why Russia and China are holding back

New Delhi: As the US-Israel vs Iran war continues to claim lives, two of Tehran’s most influential partners have spoken out. Russia and China have both criticised the military campaign that has left more than a thousand people dead. They have described the strikes as a breach of international law and a dangerous step for global stability.

Russian President Vladimir Putin termed the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a cynical act that ignored basic standards of human morality.

In Beijing, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi conveyed a message to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar that the use of force could not resolve political disputes and that all parties needed to prevent further escalation.

Both governments also pushed for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in response to the rapidly widening war.

These reactions show that Iran has developed close diplomatic ties with Russia and China in recent years. Their governments have expanded cooperation through trade agreements, defence coordination and joint naval exercises. These partnerships have often been presented as part of a broader effort to counter what they describe as a Western-dominated international system.

Even with this political alignment, neither country has signalled any intention of entering the war on Iran’s side.

Russia and Iran: Partners with limits

Russia and Iran moved closer in early 2025 when both governments signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership treaty. The agreement covered areas such as trade, technology exchange, scientific research and defence coordination. It also supported large infrastructure plans, including transport routes designed to connect Russia with the Persian Gulf through Iranian territory.

Military cooperation between the two countries had already been visible before the war. Joint naval drills took place in the Indian Ocean only days before the first bombs fell on Iranian targets.

Despite these connections, the treaty stopped short of forming a full military alliance. The document does not include a clause that requires either country to come to the other’s defence during a war.

A Russian foreign policy analyst explained that Moscow has signed a much stronger defence arrangement with North Korea. Under that agreement, Russia would be expected to join Pyongyang in any conflict involving the Korean state. The agreement with Iran works differently. It says that if one country faces a conflict, the other country will not act against it or help the country attacking it.

From Moscow’s perspective, direct military involvement would carry enormous strategic risks. Russia also continues to focus on diplomatic engagement with the United States over the war in Ukraine.

Analysts in Moscow believe these priorities influences the Kremlin’s cautious approach to the present crisis.

People in Tehran have shown disappointment with the limited help they have received so far. Some Iranian officials had hoped Russia would do more than words at forums like the United Nations.

China’s pragmatic relationship with Tehran

China has cultivated a deep economic relationship with Iran during the past decade. In 2021 the two countries signed a 25-year cooperation agreement aimed at expanding ties in energy, infrastructure and investment. The deal also connected Iran to China’s vast Belt and Road Initiative, which links trade routes across Asia, Europe and Africa.

Scholars in Beijing describe the relationship as steady and pragmatic. Diplomatic exchanges take place regularly and Chinese companies have investments across several sectors of the Iranian economy.

Beijing has also drawn clear boundaries around that partnership. China’s foreign policy tradition places strong emphasis on non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. Observers in China say this principle makes direct military support for Iran unlikely.

Instead, Chinese diplomacy has focussed on encouraging dialogue. Officials in Beijing have worked with Washington and several Gulf governments in an effort to prevent the war from spreading further across the Middle East.

Economic realities also influence this approach. Data from the vessel-tracking firm Kpler shows that more than 87 percent of Iran’s crude oil exports go to China. This trade highlights how strongly Iran’s energy sector depends on Chinese buyers. In China’s much larger global trading system, however, Iran is a relatively small partner.

Analysts believe that Beijing’s role has gradually taken on a protective character. Diplomatic mediation serves China’s broader interest in preventing instability that could disrupt shipping lanes, energy supplies and investment projects across the region.

A careful balance

The responses from Moscow and Beijing show how geopolitical partnerships can carry limits when war erupts. Both powers have defended Iran in diplomatic language and raised concerns at the United Nations. Their leaders have also called for restraint as the war intensifies.

Military involvement has not taken place. Strategic caution, economic interests and wider political priorities continue to guide the decisions of these countries as the war continues in the Middle East.