Iran Unrest: Friday Of Reckoning? Khamenei Regime Faces Widespread Protests | EXPLAINED

Iran has witnessed some of its most volatile developments in recent years, with the past 24 hours described as especially dangerous amid nationwide unrest. Protests that initially began over economic hardship have escalated into a broader movement against Iran’s Islamic system of governance. Women have emerged at the forefront of this movement. Demonstrations across Iran increasingly feature women openly defying restrictions that have governed their lives for decades.

It is being said that if this movement succeeds, it could fundamentally challenge the foundations of hardline Islamic rule in the country.

The struggle is being seen as a confrontation between Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and Iranian women who say they have been unable to live freely for 47 years. Many women are appearing in public without hijab, openly challenging religious authority. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the protests going on in Iran:

On the 13th day of protests, developments intensified to the extent that commentators suggested the current Friday could prove decisive for Khamenei’s rule. The unrest has also taken on international dimensions, with statements from former US President Donald Trump and reports of Russian military support to Iran drawing global attention.

Women-led Protests and Symbolic Defiance

Iran has seen major protests before, including the 2022 hijab movement. This time, demonstrations that began over inflation have transformed into calls for the removal of the Khamenei-led system. Women are playing a prominent role, adopting new forms of protest that have gone viral globally.

Images shared from Tehran are being viewed thousands of kilometers away, including in Washington.

Protests are underway in all 31 provinces of Iran, with large participation by women alongside men. Videos circulating worldwide show injured women continuing to protest despite severe wounds, chanting slogans.

Roots of Anger

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran imposed strict legal and social restrictions on women. Mandatory hijab laws criminalised showing hair or wearing makeup, enforced by a morality police force. Women face unequal divorce laws, require guardian consent for marriage, and often need a husband’s permission to obtain a passport or travel abroad. They are effectively excluded from positions such as judge or president.

Escalation and Government Response

Internet services and international phone calls have been shut down nationwide. Authorities claim the protests are being directed from abroad.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claimed, addressing the Iranian people, that Khamenei might flee the country and warned of a strong US response if protesters are killed.