Iran Protests 2026: The protests in Iran began at its capital city, Tehran's Grand Bazaar, on December 28, 2025, over the Iranian rial's record fall in value and later spread into nationwide demonstrations.

The decline in the currency followed multiple crises, including water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment, surging inflation, and ultimately unrest in the country.

Also Read- Exiled, Alone And Heartbroken: The Untold Tragic Life Of Iranian Princess Leila Pahlavi Who Died At Just 31 Far From Home

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Death Toll In Iran Rises

Reuters reported that rights activists said on Saturday that over 3,000 individuals have died in Iran's nationwide protests.

Indian Nationals Return Home From Iran

Several Indian nationals arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi from Iran late Friday evening amid rising regional tensions.

This came after the Indian government advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country due to the volatile security situation, with the Ministry of External Affairs stressing that it is closely monitoring developments and is "committed to doing whatever is necessary for their well-being."

An Indian national who returned from Iran told news agency ANI, "We were there for a month. But we were only facing problems for the last one or two weeks...When we went outside, the protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble... The internet was shut down, which is why we couldn't tell our families anything, so we were a little worried...We couldn't even contact the embassy."

"My sister-in-law is returning from Iran today. There was a war-like situation in Iran, and the internet was down. We were not able to contact her by any means. We were worried...We are very happy that she is returning to India safely...We thank the Government of India for making arrangements for their return to India during these difficult times," another person told ANI.

Meanwhile, another advisory issued by the MEA strongly advised Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice in view of ongoing developments.

Reza Pahlavi Urges The World To Act

Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Friday urged the international community to take urgent action against Iran’s ruling establishment, saying the Islamic Republic was “close to collapse” and that global inaction would only increase the loss of life.

“The truth is now undeniable. The so-called Islamic Republic is not the government of Iran. It is a hostile occupying force that hijacked our homeland,” according to IANS, Pahlavi said at a crowded news conference in Washington. He described the current struggle in Iran as “not between reform and revolution” but “between occupation and liberation.”

The crown prince insisted that the current regime would fall regardless of outside action.

(with agencies' inputs)