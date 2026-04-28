Iran urges world to step in on West Asia war – What it means for oil and you

New Delhi: As West Asia continues to be tense, with both the United States and Iran refusing to blink, deputy representative of Iran’s supreme leader in India has appealed to the world, including New Delhi, to step in and help end the crisis. At the same time, he also warned nations that host US military bases.

Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, while talking to ANI, said the situation goes beyond a regional conflict. He called it a matter of justice and survival and asked the world to rethink its response.

‘Every country can play a role’

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Ziyaeenia said the prevailing tension affects every country. “In this conflict, every country can play a role. Every country can play a role, positive or negative,” he said.

He criticised countries that host US military bases, saying it harms their own interests. “So the countries that are allowing US bases in their territory are playing a negative role. It is not good for them. So we ask every country in the world to come and play its role to end this crisis, to end this oppression, because our nation is oppressed,” he said.

He also raised a point that connects with people everywhere. While fuel prices dominate headlines, he said the loss of lives is being ignored.

“Everyone is worried about gas prices and oil prices, but no one is worried about the lives being lost in Iran... So we welcome any country that wants to help end this unjust war against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people, bring lasting peace to the region and ask these foreign powers to stop the bloodshed they have started,” he said.

‘This is our true right’

Responding to criticism over Iran’s strikes in the Gulf region, Ziyaeenia rejected the idea that Iran is the aggressor. He said the country is defending itself against attacks launched from nearby territories.

“Iran is targeting the invaders on its territory,” he said, adding that US bases in the region are being used to launch attacks. “What would be your response if your home was targeted by some bases around you?” he asked.

He stressed that Iran’s actions are about defence, not expansion. “This is our right to defend ourselves. Any country in our position would do the same… Iran is not a country that attacks its neighbours. Look at its history. Iran and India are two civilisations that have not invaded others,” he said.

He added, “We were invaded by foreign powers, and we are responsible for defending our people. This is the first and the most basic right of a nation to defend itself. But according to them (the United States and Israel), they say that we have this right to attack you (Iran) and you have this right to accept the oppression, but you don't have the right to resist and stand against us.”

‘Definitely we will win’

Speaking about the outcome of the conflict involving United States, Israel and Iran, Ziyaeenia expressed confidence. “Definitely we will win. There is no hesitation in this because our nation is well determined... Go and see the streets of Iran these days ... Every night in the streets of Iran, people are chanting, supporting their government and supporting the army. This country won't be defeated. I do believe that the enemy is wasting its time. It's better for them to accept these 10 conditions to finish the war today,” he said.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump for his statements on Iran. “This is the first time that an official from a country is clearly stating that he wants to break every international law in this war and no one is objecting to him... He said that I want to erase the Iranian Persian civilisation. Yet no one is rejecting him. The question at this point should be why our world has come to this point that we are witnessing this... Again, the United Nations is silent... There is silence from international organisations,” he said.

He added, “So this person again finds the courage and the mindset to go say that he would do all this... Who is responsible for the martyrdom of our supreme leader? This is the first time that a country attacked and assassinated an official in a country with which they were negotiating, and no one is questioning this... These are the main questions that international organisations should make them answer.”

Ziyaeenia also said, “We didn't start this war, we don't like war, we are against bloodshed.”

The 10-point plan and the Hormuz question

Iran has proposed a plan to end the war, which includes stopping hostilities, ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, rebuilding affected areas and lifting sanctions.

This waterway matters to the world because a large share of international oil passes through it. Any disruption here affects fuel prices across the world.

At the same time, Trump claimed that Iran is in trouble and wants help. In a post on his Truth Social, he posted, “Iran has just informed us that they are in a ‘State of Collapse’. They want us to ‘Open the Hormuz Strait’ as soon as possible as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do).”

The White House confirmed that new proposals are being discussed. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “I can confirm the president has met with his national security team this morning. The meeting may be ongoing, maybe not... The proposal was being discussed... I wouldn't say they are considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of and you'll hear directly from the president, I am sure, on this topic very soon.”

‘People are united’

Ziyaeenia pushed back against reports of internal divisions in Iran. He said such claims come from misunderstanding or misrepresentation.

“This question has been raised by Western media. There are two reasons for it. First, a lack of understanding of Iran’s system of government. Second, an attempt to hide the truth from the audience. Iran’s system does not depend on one person because it is a republic. It is not run by a single person, and the country would not collapse without him. There is a clear hierarchy,” he said.

He added, “One year ago, there was some division in Iran due to unjust sanctions imposed by our enemies. After this war, there is no division. People now understand that those economic problems came from outside. That is why, they are trying to create division inside Iran because they see that the people are united.”

What to watch next

The conflict has affected oil supply and international crude oil prices. The future now depends on two factors – whether talks move forward and whether the Strait of Hormuz fully reopens.

The message from Iran is direct. It wants more countries to step in to end the war, and it wants that involvement on its own terms.

What happens next will affect not only the region, but also fuel prices, trade routes and international politics in the months ahead.