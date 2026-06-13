/Iran-US deal to be signed on June 14, Strait of Hormuz to open for all, announces Trump

Taking to his Truth Social account, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a peace deal with Iran will be signed on June 14, with the Strait of Hormuz opening for all after the signing. In his post, he said, “Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”