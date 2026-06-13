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Iran-US deal to be signed on June 14, Strait of Hormuz to open for all, announces Trump

Despite claims that a US-Iran peace deal is closer than ever, Pakistan PM and US President have hinted at possible signing on June 14, there have been no offical statement from Iran. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Iran-US deal to be signed on June 14, Strait of Hormuz to open for all, announces Trump
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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