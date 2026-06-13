/Iran-US deal to be signed on June 14, Strait of Hormuz to open for all, announces Trump

The United States and Iran seem closer than ever to a breakthrough since the conflict began, with US President Donald Trump announcing a peace agreement will be signed on June 14 and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterwards for ‘all’. But Tehran has indicated no final decision has been made yet, leaving uncertainty alive.
Taking to his Truth Social account, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that a peace deal with Iran will be signed on June 14, with the Strait of Hormuz opening for all after the signing. In his post, he said, “Barack Hussein Obama’s Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”
“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama’s Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States,” added Trump.
“We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! The proposed deal would see the existing ceasefire extended, the strategically key Strait of Hormuz reopened and formal talks on Iran's nuclear programme. Reopening Hormuz, through which passes a large share of the world's oil, could help to stabilise global energy markets and allay fears of supply disruptions,” further added Trump.
Trump has repeatedly expressed confidence that the deal is nearly complete, saying only the final paperwork remains. He has even suggested that Vice President J.D. Vance could participate in the signing process, which is expected to take place electronically or in Europe.
Earlier today Pakistan Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif also expressed optimism about a breakthrough, saying a peace agreement between the two countries could be signed within the next 24 hours.
In a post on X, Sharif said the two sides were closer to a deal than ever before and that the finalisation process was expected to be completed within a day. He added that Pakistan was preparing for the electronic signing of the agreement, which would be followed by technical-level discussions next week.
Sharif also thanked the United States and Iran for their continued efforts in the negotiations and acknowledged the role played by regional partners. He said the proposed agreement could lay the foundation for lasting peace and stability in the region.
Iran, however, is taking a more cautious approach. Iranian officials have stressed that the proposed agreement is still under review and that the country's leadership has not yet approved the final terms. Tehran has also insisted that its core interests and "red lines" will not be compromised during negotiations.
Another challenge comes from divisions within Iran itself. Hardline factions and elements linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are reportedly sceptical of any agreement that could be seen as limiting Iran’s strategic influence or nuclear ambitions. Their opposition could complicate efforts to finalise the deal.
"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/G34bMSBIUM— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2026
While optimism has grown in recent days, unresolved issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional security concerns still need to be addressed. Until both sides formally sign the agreement, the possibility of delays or fresh disagreements cannot be ruled out.
A successful agreement could not only end months of conflict but also reopen vital trade routes, lower pressure on oil markets, and reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.
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