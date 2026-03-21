Iran-US-Israel war: Trump considers ‘winding down’ military efforts

The United States President Donald Trump considers ‘winding down’ military efforts in Iran, says, “we are getting very close to meeting our objectives,” and hints at the guarding of the Strait of Hormuz by the countries benefiting from the route.

In a Truth Social post, US President Donald Trump laid out military objectives of the Iran war, saying, “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Stressing objectives achieved in the ongoing war with Iran, President Trump claimed that the US has fully dismantled Iran's missile arsenal, launchers, and related infrastructure; eradicated its defence industrial base, navy, air force, and anti-aircraft systems.

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Permanently block any path to nuclear weapons, while maintaining U.S. readiness for a swift, decisive response. Provide maximum protection to key Middle East allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

In the same Truth Social post, he laid out the objectives, saying, “Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti-Aircraft Weaponry. Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump called on countries leveraging the route to guard and police the area.

He added that the US can provide assistance if requested. “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated,” he said.

Calling the guarding of the important shipping lane an easy operation, Trump said, “If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them.”

The remarks come amid the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel, hinting at a possible de-escalation. With the closure of the pivotal shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, countries are facing oil crisis.

The strait serves as a vital global energy artery, transporting a major portion of the world's oil and gas.

Trump's call for other nations to lead security efforts highlights a push to make the route's heaviest users shoulder the protection burden.

Although there have been no formal announcements of the ‘winding down’ of military efforts from the US, Iran continues to retaliate, calling for its right to self-defence.











