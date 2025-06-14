Iran-US Nuclear Talks Canceled, Says Omani Foreign Minister

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi announced on Saturday that the sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, would not take place.

In a post on X, Busaidi added that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.

This development comes after Israel’s recent strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Israel, in the early hours of Friday, launched preemptive air strikes on Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure under the operation named Rising Lion.

In response, Iran also launched a retaliatory attack, firing over 100 drones and hundreds of ballistic missiles toward Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran's state media dubbed the retaliation "Operation Severe Punishment."

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's ongoing military operation, 'Operation Rising Lion', aims to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat faced by Israel.

"Tonight I wish to speak to you, the proud people of Iran. We're in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion. The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the State of Israel. The objective of Israel's military operation is to remove this threat, both the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat to Israel," ANI quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran would show no mercy to Israel.

"Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed," Khamenei said on X.