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'We will not surrender': Iran's president defends Trump's peace deal amid regional tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Iran-US peace MoU serves Tehran and could help bring stability to the Middle East.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
'We will not surrender': Iran's president defends Trump's peace deal amid regional tensions
Image Credit: AI. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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