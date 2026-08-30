Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has backed the peace memorandum of understanding with the United States, saying it serves Iran’s interests and could help bring stability to West Asia. His remarks come as Tehran faces continued tensions with Washington and Israel, while questions remain over talks meant to turn the MoU into a final agreement.
Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Pezeshkian said the MoU could benefit Iran, West Asia and the wider world. He said its implementation would prevent the United States and Israel from creating further chaos, aggression and insecurity in the region.
The Iranian president also called for greater unity among Muslim countries to counter what he described as the enemies’ plans. He said regional countries should be able to focus on stability and development.
“We do not welcome war, but will stand strongly against any aggressor, and no power can force a nation that is standing with all its might and will into surrender," he said.
Pezeshkian said Iran has never been the side that started a war. His comments come as tensions remain high between Tehran, Washington and Israel.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also warned on social media that major efforts were being made to manipulate global energy markets for personal gain. He accused those behind the efforts of seeking to prolong the US war against Iran.
The issue has wider importance because of the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global energy supplies. Any prolonged conflict involving Iran could create further uncertainty in regional energy markets.
Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said security forces had dealt a decisive blow to a terrorist team in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.
According to the IRGC, one member of the group was killed and six others were arrested. Iranian authorities said the team was affiliated with the United States and Israel.
The claim comes as Tehran continues to accuse its rivals of supporting hostile activity inside Iran. The allegations could further complicate efforts to reduce tensions.
|Date
|Key event
|February 28
|Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases and assets in the region.
|June 18
|Iran and the United States signed an MoU aimed at ending the war in the region on all fronts.
|August 17
|The 60-day period set for negotiations toward a final agreement ended, but the status of the talks remained unclear.
|August 30
|Pezeshkian said the MoU is in Iran’s interests and could help bring stability to the region.
The main question now is whether the Iran-US peace MoU can move from a framework to a final agreement. The 60-day period for negotiations has already ended, while tensions between the two sides remain unresolved.
Pezeshkian’s latest comments signal that Tehran continues to present the MoU as a possible path toward regional stability. However, the continuing military and security tensions could make the next stage of talks difficult.
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