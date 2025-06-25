Iran-US Talks Next Week, We May Sign An Agreement, Say Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that talks with Iran are scheduled next week. He added that Iran "may sign an agreement" regarding Tehran's nuclear programme.

He was speaking at a press conference during the NATO summit in the Netherlands.

“I’ll tell you what, we’re going to talk with them next week, with Iran. We may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” HT reported, quoting Trump.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump warned of another strike if Iran rebuilds its nuclear sites, according to media reports.

Trump's remarks follow US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's remark that the US bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.

"Based on everything we have seen - and I've seen it all - our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission," Hegseth said, as quoted by CNN.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the country's nuclear facilities had been badly damaged. "Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure," NDTV reported, quoting Baghaei.

The US on Saturday bombed three Iranian nuclear plants - Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan - under 'Operation Midnight Hammer'. The US attacked Iran because it has always opposed Tehran's possession of nuclear weapons.

After US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Tehran on Monday attacked America's air base in Qatar. After the attack on the US airbase, Trump on Tuesday announced a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran.

The ceasefire announcement between Israel and Iran has been described as "good news" by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, who noted that this was the moment that all parties related to the matter "return to the negotiating table".

In a series of posts on X on Tuesday, the EU Foreign Policy Chief urged all sides who were involved in the conflict in the region to refrain from further violence and avoid escalation.

(With ANI inputs)