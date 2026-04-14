Iran-US talks: Xi Jinping sets 4-point proposal for peace in Middle East

Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning on Tuesday listed out the four-point proposal given by Chinese President Xi Jinping for lasting peace in the Middle East.

Mao said that the proposal was based on the principle of peaceful co-existence, sovereignty, among others.

In a post on X, she said, "President Xi Jinping made four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East."

"Stay committed to the principle of peaceful co-existence. The Gulf states in the Middle East are close neighbors that cannot move away. It's important to support the Gulf states in improving their ties, work to build a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security architecture of the Middle East and the Gulf region, and consolidate the foundation for peaceful co-existence," the pointer said.

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Xi Jinping's second point asked the warring nations to respect each others' territorial integrity.

"Stay committed to the principle of national sovereignty. Sovereignty serves as a foundation for all countries, especially developing countries, to survive and thrive, and it must not be violated. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the Gulf states should be earnestly respected, and the safety of their personnel, facilities and institutions vigorously safeguarded."

Xi Jinping requested all nations to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"Stay committed to the principle of international rule of law. It is important to firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," the pointer read.

Xi Jinping requested the countries to have balanced approach to development and security.

"Stay committed to a balanced approach to development and security. Security is a prerequisite for development, and development serves as a safeguard of security. All sides should work to create a sound environment for and bring positive energy to the development of the Gulf states. China stands ready to share with the Gulf countries the opportunities through Chinese modernization, and work with them to nurture a fertile ground for regional development and security," the pointer read.

Xi talked about the proposal in a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing.