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Iran-US War: Tehran warns of ‘more painful’ response after tanker strikes

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US should understand the change in Tehran’s approach “before it is too late”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
Iran-US War: Tehran warns of ‘more painful’ response after tanker strikes
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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