/Iran-US War: Tehran warns of ‘more painful’ response after tanker strikes

Iran has warned the United States that it will face a “more painful” response to any further attacks, saying Washington must recognise that the “rules” of its war with Tehran have changed. The warning came on Sunday, a day after US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf following missile attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on two US Navy warships, according to Reuters.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the US should understand the change in Tehran’s approach “before it is too late”.
“From now on, any attack against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response,” Ghalibaf said in a speech published on his Telegram channel.
The warning comes amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran after a brief lull in fighting. During the pause, the US had been seeking to increase economic pressure on Iran.
Ghalibaf’s remarks also signal a harder line from Tehran after some senior Iranian leaders had called for an end to the conflict, arguing that Iran had already emerged in a strong position.
Iranian state media reported on Sunday that a US vessel had attempted to enter a restricted area in the Strait of Hormuz and was hit by Iranian forces, the Associated Press reported.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, did not confirm the claim or immediately comment.
Iran also said it had targeted three oil tankers travelling through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorised route, along with several ships linked to the US, Bloomberg reported.
The claims came a day after CENTCOM said it had struck three Iranian oil tankers. The US military said the strikes followed missile attacks by the IRGC “toward two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters”.
CENTCOM said the American vessels had “successfully evaded” the attacks and described the Iranian strikes as “unprovoked”. It added that no US personnel were injured.
Washington also issued a fresh warning to Iran following the strikes. US Admiral and CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper said the IRGC would face a “higher economic cost”.
“We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet,” Cooper said.
The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a major flashpoint in the conflict, with repeated confrontations centred on shipping through the strategic waterway.
The war began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. Although Washington and Tehran later agreed to a ceasefire arrangement, it quickly unravelled over unresolved issues, including the movement of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
Since then, the two sides have continued to exchange fire intermittently, particularly over shipping in the waterway.
At the same time, the Trump administration has launched Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at cutting what it describes as “critical financial lifelines” supporting Iran’s economy.
With Washington threatening further action against Iran’s oil fleet and Tehran promising a faster and heavier response, the latest escalation has further raised tensions around the strategically vital Gulf waterway.
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