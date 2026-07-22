/Iran sends secret message to US through Pakistan amid rising West Asia tensions

Iran has reportedly opened a new diplomatic channel to the United States through Pakistan. The move comes as tensions remain high across West Asia. \Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni delivered a confidential message from Iran's Supreme Leader during a private meeting with Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir in Rawalpindi. The talks focused on reducing regional tensions and improving diplomatic communication.
The reported diplomatic effort followed a 50-minute one-on-one meeting at Pakistan's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, Momeni is said to have personally delivered a confidential message from Iran's leadership, as per a News18 report.
With direct communication between Tehran and Washington facing challenges, Iranian officials reportedly recognized Pakistan's important role in regional diplomacy and conflict reduction.
Although details of the message have not been made public, discussions reportedly focused on creating a structured process for mediation and dialogue. The meeting also covered security cooperation along the Pakistan-Iran border, including efforts to counter cross-border threats and improve coordination.
Field Marshal Asim Munir is expected to discuss Iran's position with American officials during upcoming visits to Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Pakistan has repeatedly stated that it is willing to help reduce tensions in the region. Officials from both countries reportedly discussed ways to support regional stability, security and economic cooperation.
While Pakistan is attempting to play a larger diplomatic role abroad, security analysts point to continuing challenges inside the country.
According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, militant attacks have increased in recent years. Reported attacks rose from 380 in 2022 to 645 in 2023, 908 in 2024 and 1,066 in 2025.
Security reports also indicate that 2025 recorded the highest number of militant attacks since 2014. Fatalities among security personnel also increased during the same period.
Unrest remains a concern in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Relations with Afghanistan have also faced strain due to cross-border security incidents.
Some international monitoring groups have raised concerns about Pakistan's approach to internal security. Critics argue that authorities often focus on external threats while facing increasing domestic challenges.
Attention has also been drawn to actions taken against protest groups in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Human rights organizations have also reported concerns regarding media freedom, political opposition, and civil society activities.
As Pakistan works to expand its diplomatic influence between Tehran and Washington, analysts say long-term stability will depend on addressing domestic security, economic and political issues alongside foreign policy goals.
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