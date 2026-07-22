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Iran sends secret message to US through Pakistan amid rising West Asia tensions

Iran reportedly sent a secret message to the US through Pakistan during a meeting between Eskandar Momeni and Asim Munir. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Iran sends secret message to US through Pakistan amid rising West Asia tensions
Image Credit: X@PakPMO, X/@MKhamenei_ir. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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