Iran vs Israel-US war weapons: How modern jets, missiles, and precision-guided munitions are shaping the conflict

The United States of America and Israel carried out a joint strike against Iran starting February 28. Iran also retaliated after suffering high casualties and losing key leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The photos and vidoes and details shared by respective sides show the usage of advance weapons and hypersonic missiles as the war rages on. While America has deployed advanced weapons including F-15, F-35 fighter jets and bunker buster bombs, Israel aids with precision-guided missiles. On the other hand, Iran fired ballistic and hyperonic missiles in response to the attack.

Below is a list of key weapons used by Israel, the United States and Iran during the three-day conflict:

Israel

F-15I Ra’am Strike Aircraft — A long-range Israeli strike fighter capable of carrying heavy bomb loads deep into enemy territory. It was used to hit distant and fortified targets inside Iran.

Delilah Missiles — Israeli stand-off missiles that can loiter in the air before homing in on a target, useful against moving or high-value targets.

Rampage Missiles — Fast, long-range, autonomous missiles designed to strike hardened or time-sensitive objectives from a distance, allowing aircraft to stay out of dense air-defence zones.

SPICE & JDAM Precision Bomb Kits — Guidance kits that turn conventional bombs into highly accurate "smart" munitions, improving hit probability in complex terrain and all weather conditions.

GBU-28 Bunker-Buster Bombs — Heavy laser-guided munitions used against deep underground facilities and reinforced structures such as command centres or hardened bunkers.

IAI Heron & Eitan Drones — Long-endurance Israeli UAVs used for surveillance, intelligence, and precision strikes well inside Iranian airspace.

United States

Tomahawk Subsonic Cruise Missile: This is a long-range, precision-guided cruise missile used for deep strike missions. It has a range of roughly 1,300–1,600 km, depending on the variant. It uses GPS and terrain-matching guidance, launched from ships or submarines.

F/A-18 Fighter Jets are multi-role combat aircraft capable of air superiority, strike, and close air support missions. Its combat radius is about 700–900 km without refuelling. It's carrier-capable, equipped with advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and precision munitions.

F-35 Fighter Jets are fifth-generation stealth fighters designed for air dominance and precision strike. Combat radius ranges from 1,000–1,200 km, variant-dependent. Features stealth design, sensor fusion, advanced electronic warfare, and networked battlefield integration.

Bunker Buster Bombs are precision-guided bombs designed to penetrate hardened underground targets. Range depends on delivery aircraft; typically glide-guided after release. Hardened steel casing enables deep penetration before detonation.

Submarine Drone Launchers are systems that deploy unmanned underwater or aerial drones from submarines. Operational range varies widely depending on drone type. Enhances covert surveillance, reconnaissance, and potential strike capability.

Iran

Shahab-1 (300 km) short-range ballistic missile derived from older Scud designs with a range of approximately 300 km. It is primarily used for regional strike capability with conventional warheads.

Qiam-1 (800 km) short-range ballistic missile with improved guidance over earlier models. Range around 800 km. Features a finless design to reduce radar signature and improve manoeuvrability.

Ghadr-3 (1,300 km) medium-range ballistic missiles with an estimated range up to 1,300 km. Improved accuracy compared to earlier Shahab variants.

Emad (1,700 km) medium-range ballistic missile with enhanced precision. Range approximately 1,700 km. Equipped with a manoeuvrable reentry vehicle for improved targeting accuracy.

Khorramshahr (2,000 km) medium-to-intermediate range ballistic missile. Range around 2,000 km. Believed capable of carrying heavier payloads compared to earlier systems.

Sejjil (2,000 km): Solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile. Range about 2,000 km. Solid fuel allows faster launch preparation and improved survivability.

Fattah-1 / Fattah-2 Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles: Iran has also launched its Fattah-1 (hypersonic ballistic) and Fattah-2 variants, which Tehran claims can reach speeds far above Mach 5 and travel over 1,400 km.

Russian 9M333 Weapon: Short-range surface-to-air missile used in air defence systems. Effective engagement range roughly 5 km. Designed to intercept aircraft, helicopters, and low-flying targets with improved resistance to countermeasures.