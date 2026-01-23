Iran vs US: Is Tehran just a step away from the bombs?

Amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, there is growing speculation over a possible conflict. Meanwhile, the Iranian media reported that the country completed nearly 90 per cent of its nuclear development.

It is further claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could formally declare Iran a nuclear-armed nation within the next 36 hours.

The claim has gained attention as several countries, including Israel, have previously expressed concerns that Iran possesses the capability to develop nuclear weapons.

Iranian media reports state that the country has the capacity to produce weapons-grade uranium.

Iran is also reported to possess missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads with yields ranging from 10 to 20 kilotons. These include the Shahab-3 missile, with a reported range of up to 2,000 kilometers, the Kheibar Shekan hypersonic missile, and the Sejjil medium-range ballistic missile, which has a similar range. Iranian media also mention the Fattah-2 hypersonic missile, with a reported range of 1,400 to 1,500 kilometers.

While Iran does not have missiles capable of directly targeting the United States mainland, it could target U.S. allies or American military bases in the Middle East in the event of a direct attack. Iran has previously issued such warnings.

Israel could be described as a primary potential target, as Iranian missiles are said to cover its entire territory. Other countries mentioned within range include Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The United States has reportedly informed several Middle Eastern allies—including Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—about the possibility of an imminent strike on Iran.

U.S. combat aircraft are reportedly active at undisclosed locations in the region. Israel has also claimed that the UAE, Jordan, and the United Kingdom are prepared to provide logistical and intelligence support to U.S. forces if an attack occurs.

In the event of a military confrontation, Iran could target U.S. military installations across the region. These include the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the naval support facility in Bahrain, Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, and Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base.