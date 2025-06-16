Iran Wants To Kill US President Donald Trump? Israeli PM Netanyahu Claims…

Hostilities between Iran and Israel have been on the rise, and amid the tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Iran's regime sees the United States President Donald Trump as their "number one enemy" and went on to claim that they want to kill him.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said that Trump is a "decisive" leader.

According to the news agency ANI, Fox News quoted the Israeli PM as saying, "They want to kill him. He's enemy number one."

"He's a decisive leader. He never took the path that others took to try to bargain with them in a way that is weak, giving them basically a pathway to enrich uranium, which means a pathway to the bomb, padding it with billions and billions of dollars," Netanyahu added.

The Israeli Prime Minister explained his claim and said that Trump has made it very clear that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

"He took up this fake agreement and basically tore it up. He killed Qasem Soleimani. He made it very clear, including now, 'You cannot have a nuclear weapon, which means you cannot enrich uranium.' He's been very forceful, so for them, he's enemy number one," Fox News quoted Netanyahu as saying.

He called himself the US President's "junior partner" in threatening Iran's ability to weaponise nuclear arms.

Netanyahu Also On Iran's Radar?

Israeli PM Netanyahu told Fox News that he was also a target of Iran's regime and added that a missile was fired into the bedroom window at his home.

Netanyahu emphasised that his country was facing an "imminent threat" of nuclear destruction and was left with no choice but to act aggressively in the "12th hour."

"We were facing an imminent threat, a dual existential threat," he stated.

Iran Rushing To Weaponise...: Netanyahu

Israeli PM said, "One, the threat of Iran rushing to weaponise their enriched uranium to make atomic bombs with a specific and declared intent to destroy us."

"Second, a rush to increase their ballistic missile arsenal to a capacity of 3,600 weapons a year.... Within three years, 10,000 ballistic missiles, each weighing a ton, coming in at Mach 6, right into our cities, as you saw today... and then in 26 years, 20,000 [missiles]. No country can sustain that, and certainly not a country the size of Israel, so we had to act," he said.

Iran-Israel Conflict

The tensions between the two nations rose, and Iran has since retaliated with a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israeli cities.

As per ANI, Netanyahu told Fox News that he believes Israel's offensive measures have set back the Iranian nuclear program "quite a bit." He added that his country is prepared to do whatever is necessary to eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threat Iran poses to the world.

Operation Rising Lion

Netanyahu also described the operation, codenamed 'Operation Rising Lion', as "one of the greatest military operations in history."

(with ANI inputs)