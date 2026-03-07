From crown jewel to junk: Iran's precision strikes expose fatal flaws in US THAAD system

In the initial 96 hours of the conflict that began on February 28, Iran has managed to deal a severe blow to the United States' Middle Eastern defenses. Military experts have confirmed that the saturation attack by Iran's ballistic missiles has destroyed around $2 billion (₹16,000 crore) worth of high-end US radar and missile defenses in the Gulf.

The 'Eye of the Storm' has shifted from posturing to blindfolding as Iran targets the very systems that enable the United States and its allies to 'see' incoming threats.

The $1.1 billion blindfold: Strike on Qatar's Al-Udeid

The most severe blow has been dealt at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The Target: The AN/FPS-132 Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR)

The damage: This massive radar installation, worth around $1.1 billion, is designed to detect incoming ballistic missile threats thousands of kilometers away.

The impact: Though it does not have any interceptors, it is considered the "long-range eyes" for the entire region. Satellite imagery has confirmed that there has been significant structural damage, which has blinded the US military to early-stage launches emanating from deep within Iran.

THAAD under fire: Key radars destroyed in UAE and Jordan

The crown jewel of US missile defense, THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) has suffered rare but critical losses. Iran has specifically targeted the AN/TPY-2 high-resolution radars that guide THAAD interceptors.

Al-Ruwais, UAE: A THAAD radar, which costs $500 million, has been confirmed destroyed.

Muwafaq Salti Air Base, Jordan: A second THAAD radar, which costs around $300 million, has been neutralised.

Why it matters: There are only nine THAAD radars in the world. Losing two in four days has created a massive "interception gap" that will take years to fill.

Friendly fire and hardware losses in Kuwait and Bahrain

The first week has also resulted in hardware losses other than enemy fire:

F-15E strike eagles: Three US fighter jets, collectively costing $282 million, were shot down by friendly fire from Kuwaiti air defense systems during an intense battle.

Communications blackout: In Bahrain, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet Command Center had two satellite communication systems, costing $20 million, vaporized.

Casualties and base damage: The human cost

The destruction of military equipment is accompanied by another tragic aspect: the human cost.

US fatalities: Six US soldiers were killed in a missile strike on Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Infrastructure: Building collapses have been reported at Erbil Airbase in Iraq and Camp Buehring in Kuwait. Smoke has also been reported rising from the Jebel Ali Port area in the UAE following drone incursions.

The strategic fallout: A gaping hole in the shield

The destruction of these particular radars has resulted in the "reaction time" for US forces being slashed by an enormous factor.

NATO's stance: While individual nations like the UK, France, and Italy have provided logistical support, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has clearly stated that NATO will not get involved in this war.

This has not stopped pro-Iranian forces from attacking British bases in Cyprus, where a drone was used to inflict minor damage.

