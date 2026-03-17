Iran war exposes rift between US and Europe as Russia, China gain strategically

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran is increasingly highlighting divisions within Western alliances, with several European nations distancing themselves from Washington’s military approach while geopolitical rivals appear to be gaining ground.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how the war is reshaping global alignments and exposing fault lines between the US and its traditional allies.

European members of NATO, which have historically backed US-led military interventions, are now reluctant to join the campaign against Iran. A key signal came after a बैठक on the Strait of Hormuz, where Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated: “This is not our war. The war with Iran was started by the United States.” He further said that the US and Israel must clarify what objectives have been achieved and what their next steps are before Europe decides on any role.

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This stance reflects a broader sentiment across Europe. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom have either individually or collectively indicated that they do not see military escalation as the solution to ensuring stability in the Middle East. Instead, they have emphasised caution and the need for clarity.

Energy security remains a major concern. The conflict has already disrupted supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a sharp rise in gas prices across Europe. With no clear indication of a swift resolution, European nations are wary of prolonged instability and are exploring diplomatic engagement to safeguard their energy needs.

Another significant factor is the risk of a renewed refugee crisis. Previous US-led interventions in Syria and Iraq resulted in large-scale migration to Europe, creating social and political challenges. European governments fear that a similar situation could arise if the conflict with Iran escalates further.

Beyond official explanations, deeper geopolitical tensions are also at play. During the Ukraine conflict, the United States had scaled back certain forms of support, a move that many analysts believe has influenced Europe’s current reluctance to back Washington unconditionally.

While the US faces a cooling of support from its allies, countries backing Iran appear to be benefiting. Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, has provided Iran with satellite intelligence and diplomatic backing on international platforms. At the same time, disruptions in oil supplies from the Gulf have boosted demand for Russian crude.

Since the conflict began on 28 February, Russia has reportedly been selling oil worth approximately ₹5,434 crore per day, earning nearly ₹97,823 crore in just 18 days. Additional gains have come from higher oil prices, resulting in an estimated extra profit of ₹24,948 crore.

China has also strengthened its position. By maintaining oil trade with Iran and agreeing to transactions in yuan, Beijing has secured its energy supplies while simultaneously bolstering its currency against the US dollar.

The developments suggest a shifting global balance, where the US risks losing support among traditional allies, even as rival powers leverage the situation for economic and strategic advantage.