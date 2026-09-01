Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Iran war, Pakistan ties or Vision 2030? Why is Saudi Arabia seeking an $8 billion loan?

Iran war, Pakistan ties or Vision 2030? Why is Saudi Arabia seeking an $8 billion loan?

Saudi Arabia has not directly joined the Iran war, but the conflict has had a significant impact on its oil sector. Several Saudi oil fields, refineries and energy facilities have been targeted, affecting production as well as exports.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Iran war, Pakistan ties or Vision 2030? Why is Saudi Arabia seeking an $8 billion loan?

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Iran war, Pakistan ties or Vision 2030? Why is Saudi Arabia seeking an $8 billion loan?
2
3
4
5