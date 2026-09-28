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'Iran war to end very soon': Trump says fresh strikes before midterms are possible

Trump said the US was making progress through both military action and an economic campaign aimed at putting pressure on Tehran.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 06:53 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:53 AM IST
'Iran war to end very soon': Trump says fresh strikes before midterms are possible
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump at Oval Office (Photo/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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