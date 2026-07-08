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Iran warns any support for US military action will be treated as 'legitimate target' amid deepening tensions

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's unified military command, said any assistance to the United States in attacks on Iranian territory would invite a military response.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Iran warns any support for US military action will be treated as 'legitimate target' amid deepening tensions
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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