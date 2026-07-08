/Iran warns any support for US military action will be treated as 'legitimate target' amid deepening tensions

Speaking to reporters during the NATO Summit in Turkey, Trump said he had no interest in continuing negotiations with Tehran. "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate; they're good people... but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," Trump said.