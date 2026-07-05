/Iran warns Hormuz Strait not 'theater' for transregional powers' military display

A senior Iranian diplomat, Gharibabadi, warned that the Strait of Hormuz is not a "theater" for transregional powers' military display.
"Iran, as the responsible authority and guarantor of security in the strait, warns against any military movement in the sensitive waterway," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on social media platform X.
He emphasized that the security of the strait is the exclusive responsibility of Iran and Oman, while dismissing a joint statement issued on Friday by outgoing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, Xinhua reported.
In their joint statement, Starmer and Macron described the Strait of Hormuz as a "vital artery" for the global economy, adding that "restoring safe transit for ships of all nations through the strait is a matter of global concern."
They noted that Oman has agreed to work with Britain and France to ensure the safety of navigation in "its sovereign territorial waters," while emphasising that Britain and France "also stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation" in the strait.
Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday, citing the latest maritime tracking data, that eight vessels attempting to cross the waterway along Oman’s coast were turned back.
Bloomberg reported the same day that some of the vessels "had made it as far as the tip of the Musandam Peninsula that sticks out into the chokepoint, before making sharp reversals."
It further reported, "One crude tanker, two product tankers, and one bulk carrier then sailed northward to take an outbound route" as instructed by Iran.
Iran has tightened its control over the strait since February 28, after it prohibited safe passage for vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States in response to their joint strikes on Iranian territory.
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