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Iran warns Hormuz Strait not 'theater' for transregional powers' military display

Iran has warned that the Strait of Hormuz is not a venue for foreign military deployments, asserting that its security is the sole responsibility of Iran and Oman while rejecting a UK-France proposal to support maritime navigation. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
Iran warns Hormuz Strait not 'theater' for transregional powers' military display
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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