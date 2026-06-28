/Iran warns of 'crushing response' to any fresh attack as tensions with US escalate

Iran has warned that any further military action against it will be met with a "crushing response", as tensions with the United States continued to escalate despite an existing ceasefire agreement.
Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said Tehran would tighten its control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a series of posts on X, Fiqar accused the United States of violating the ceasefire and warned of serious consequences if hostilities continued.
"Any new aggression, regardless of its pretext or the scale of its objectives, will be met with a crushing response. Violating the ceasefire constitutes a breach of Article 1 of the Islamabad Understanding and will lead to a complete halt of all tracks. Under the Islamabad Understanding, Iran will regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Violating vessels will be dealt with more firmly than before," he said.
Fiqar also claimed that US forces had attacked five Iranian coastal sites earlier in the day.
"This morning, US enemy forces attacked five Iranian coastal sites under the pretext of intercepting a violating vessel. The operation was a decisive response to the recent American attacks," he said.
The Iranian military spokesperson further claimed that Tehran had carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting eight US military sites and infrastructure, including Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.
"We conducted a joint operation with missiles and drones targeting eight US military sites and infrastructure at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. We are in charge of traffic arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and will deal more firmly with violating vessels than before. Any breach of the ceasefire will be met with a harsh response and will lead to the suspension of all understandings," Fiqar said.
Following the claims, the Kuwaiti Army said it was responding to hostile missile and drone attacks, while Bahrain's Ministry of Interior announced that warning sirens had been activated.
The developments came hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had launched fresh strikes on Iranian military targets, accusing Tehran of repeatedly violating the ceasefire.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said US aircraft had struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities as well as coastal radar sites.
"United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!" Trump wrote.
(With ANI input)
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