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Iran warns of 'crushing response' to any fresh attack as tensions with US escalate

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates operations between the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said Tehran would tighten its control over maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 07:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 07:47 AM IST
Iran warns of 'crushing response' to any fresh attack as tensions with US escalate
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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