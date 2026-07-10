/Iran warns of 'firm and decisive' military response if US violations continue

Iran has warned that it will deliver a "firm and decisive response" if the United States continues what it describes as repeated violations of its commitments, while maintaining that it remains open to negotiations despite rising tensions.
Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Iran's Consul General, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said Tehran had exercised restraint in response to what it called repeated breaches by Washington but had now been forced to act.
"This time, as before, we have responded accordingly, and we will deliver a firm and decisive response that, God willing, will once again make the aggressor regret its actions," Motlagh said.
He added that Iran had always remained committed to dialogue and diplomacy, even during periods of conflict.
"We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to negotiations and dialogue at all times before, during, and after both periods of attacks. Unfortunately, the United States has repeatedly undermined the principles of dialogue through its lack of commitment," he said.
The Consul General warned that if the US "does not cease its violations", Iran "will be compelled to respond on the battlefield and through military means".
Motlagh also said Iran had already placed the issue on its agenda and taken action against American interests and military bases in the region. Referring to maritime security, he said Iran had been forced to restrict passage in certain areas to safeguard ships and their crews amid deteriorating security conditions.
He maintained that Iran remained committed to regional peace and stability.
"Iran has consistently sought regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and continues to work toward these objectives," he said.
However, he argued that repeated violations had damaged regional security and disrupted peace across the region, including for countries dependent on the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.
Motlagh also criticised US President Donald Trump, saying his remarks "are not reliable" and accusing him of making "contradictory and inconsistent" statements.
Despite the sharp rhetoric, Iran reiterated that it remains willing to engage in dialogue, signalling that diplomacy remains an option alongside its warnings of military action.
(With IANS inputs)
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