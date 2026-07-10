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Iran warns of 'firm and decisive' military response if US violations continue

Iran has warned of a "firm and decisive" military response if the US continues what it calls repeated violations, while accusing Washington of undermining diplomatic efforts despite Tehran's commitment to dialogue.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 06:19 AM IST
Iran warns of 'firm and decisive' military response if US violations continue
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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