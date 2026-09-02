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Iran warns of ‘new strategy’ against US; accuses Washington of war crimes

The latest escalation began after Washington launched strikes on Iranian assets on Sunday, its first known attacks against Iran in several weeks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Iran warns of ‘new strategy’ against US; accuses Washington of war crimes
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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Iran warns of ‘new strategy’ against US; accuses Washington of war crimes
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