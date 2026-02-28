Iran warns UN: US and Israeli Military bases across region now ‘legitimate targets’

Iran has formally warned the United Nations that all United States and Israeli military bases and assets in the region will be treated as legitimate targets, as tensions escalate following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

According to Iran’s state-run IRIB news agency, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council, asserting Tehran’s right to self-defence under international law.

In the letter, Araghchi described the air strikes by the United States and Israel as a “clear violation” of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, calling them an example of armed aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He stated that Tehran is exercising its “inherent and legitimate right to self-defence” under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will use all necessary defensive capabilities and facilities to confront this criminal aggression and deter hostile actions,” the letter said. It further declared that all bases, facilities and assets of hostile forces in the region would be considered legitimate military targets within the framework of Iran’s right to self-defence. Iran, the letter added, will continue to respond “decisively and without delay” until the aggression is “completely and unconditionally stopped”.

Meanwhile, Araghchi sought to quell speculation over the status of Iran’s leadership following reports that senior officials may have been targeted. In an interview with NBC News from Tehran, he said Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remains alive.

“All high-ranking officials are alive,” Araghchi said. “So everybody is now in its position, and we are handling this situation, and everything is fine.” He added that Khamenei is alive “as far as I know,” attempting to dispel rumours of leadership losses.

The foreign minister sharply criticised Washington and Tel Aviv, accusing them of launching military action despite ongoing diplomatic engagement. “There is no communication right now,” he said. “But if Americans want to talk to us, they know how they can contact me. We are certainly interested in de-escalation.”

Calling the strikes a “war of choice” by the United States, Araghchi warned that Washington would bear responsibility for the consequences. “This is a war of choice by the United States, and they have to pay for that. But as far as we are concerned, we don’t want war,” he said.

He defended Iran’s retaliatory operations, insisting that Tehran is targeting only US military installations in the region. “American forces were attacking our people in our cities, but this is not what we are going to do. We are attacking American bases, military bases in the region, and military installations and facilities, and this is only as an act of self-defense.”

Araghchi maintained that Iran did not initiate the conflict. “We are not the one who started this aggression. It was the United States and Israel who started this aggression,” he said, adding, “There is no limit for us to defend ourselves.”