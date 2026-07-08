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Iran warns US of ‘immediate response’ after Trump declares ceasefire deal ‘over’

In a post on X, Velayati said the region was not a place for the "political gambling of small countries" and warned that Iran would respond swiftly to any further action against it.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
Iran warns US of ‘immediate response’ after Trump declares ceasefire deal ‘over’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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