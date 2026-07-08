/Iran warns US of ‘immediate response’ after Trump declares ceasefire deal ‘over’

Iran's Supreme Leader's senior adviser, Ali Akbar Velayati, has blamed the United States for the renewed escalation in the Gulf, accusing President Donald Trump of pushing the region "towards fire" by declaring the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) effectively dead.
In a post on X, Velayati said the region was not a place for the "political gambling of small countries" and warned that Iran would respond swiftly to any further action against it.
"We had previously warned that the region is not a place for the political gambling of small countries, and we have repeatedly proven that adventures are met with an immediate response," he wrote.
He added that Iran had "its finger on the trigger" and would not remain "silent against humiliation and adventurism".
Velayati's remarks came after Trump declared on Wednesday that the interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran was "over", following fresh Iranian attacks on US military bases in the Gulf.
The latest flare-up has pushed oil prices to a two-week high. Iran said it targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after American forces struck Iranian targets in retaliation for attacks on commercial tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
The renewed violence has further weakened hopes of turning last month's interim ceasefire into a lasting peace agreement. The deal had sought to bring an end to the conflict that began with US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said the agreement was no longer viable. "It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them," he said.
"They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them."
Trump also threatened further military action, saying the US could target Iran's civilian infrastructure, including electric power stations and desalination plants. He added that Tuesday's strikes had included attacks on Kharg Island, though not its oil facilities.
"Maybe we'll take over Kharg Island. We may take over Kharg Island. There's not a thing they could do about it," he said.
The US President also signalled that more strikes could follow.
"We hit them very hard last night. We'll probably hit them hard again tonight," Trump said, describing the attacks as a response to Iran's alleged assaults on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
"They are behaving very badly," he said, accusing Tehran of launching drones and a missile at vessels in the strategic waterway.
(With agencies' inputs)
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