Iran has issued a fresh warning to the United States and Israel, threatening a severe confrontation if the US blockade continues and promising a new response if fighting with Israel resumes. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei also warned that Tehran could target American economic interests across the region as Washington increases pressure on Iran.
Rezaei made the remarks in an interview with Al-Manar, as reported by Iranian news agency IRIB. He directly threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed that Netanyahu’s actions had brought the end of the Israeli regime closer.
“We will send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to hell,” Rezaei said, according to IRIB.
Rezaei also accused Netanyahu of spreading false information about an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump’s son. He claimed the reports had caused concern in Washington and affected Trump’s decision-making.
Rezaei warned that continued economic pressure from Washington could lead to a severe confrontation between Iran and the United States. He said Tehran would respond to any escalation by targeting US economic interests in the region.
“The US shift to economic pressure demonstrated the futility of military strikes, and we will respond to any escalation of economic tension with countermeasures that target US economic interests in the region,” he said.
Rezaei also claimed Iran exported between 70 million and 80 million barrels of oil during the ceasefire period. He said Tehran had broken the naval blockade and continued its oil exports despite pressure.
“Continuing the siege means a severe confrontation with the American enemy. We exported 80 million barrels of oil during the ceasefire period. If the blockade continues, we will target American economic interests 100 per cent, with intensity and force,” Rezaei added.
Rezaei also issued a warning over the situation involving Israel and Lebanon. He said Dahiyeh and Beirut were Iran’s “red lines” and warned that another conflict would not be like previous wars.
“We are monitoring the situation with full seriousness. Israel will be forced to withdraw from the occupied territories in Lebanon. If the conflict resumes, we are preparing ourselves for a new phase; any future war will be different from the previous ones,” he said.
The warning comes as Washington says there are currently no negotiations between the United States and Iran. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said talks would continue only when Tehran is ready to return to the negotiating table in a meaningful way.
US President Donald Trump has said he has no fixed deadline for Iran to resume talks. He said the US was “winning very big” and that both military action and economic pressure were effective.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu has welcomed the latest US sanctions against Iran. Washington announced sanctions targeting nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels linked to Iran’s military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade.
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