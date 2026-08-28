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'Will send Netanyahu to hell': Iran's top security chief warns US, Israel of full-scale war

Iran has threatened severe action against both the United States and Israel if economic pressure and conflict continue.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
'Will send Netanyahu to hell': Iran's top security chief warns US, Israel of full-scale war
Image Credit: AI. Representative image.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'Will send Netanyahu to hell': Iran's top security chief warns US, Israel of full-scale war
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