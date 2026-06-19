/'Iran will get no money, not ten cents': Trump

US-Iran deal: Following the signing of a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iran, US President Donald Trump reiterated the strict terms for a 60-day negotiation period. Furthermore, he also vowed that Tehran will receive "not ten cents" in financial relief.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the peace deal did not stem from US vulnerability, but rather from Iranian necessity. Meanwhile, he also maintained a hardline stance on financial relief.
"We didn't meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We'll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" he wrote.
In another post, the President claimed that the conflict has "diminished" Iran to the point where it no longer possesses a functional Air Force, Navy, radar systems, or anti-aircraft equipment.
Trump's comments served as a rebuttal to criticism from the Democratic Party, whose members the President claimed argued that Iran is in a stronger position today than it was four months ago. Dismissing these claims, Trump characterised the opposition's perspective as uninformed.
"The War has diminished Iran! It doesn't, any longer, have an Air Force, a Navy, Antiaircraft Equipment, Radar, or practically anything else, and yet the Dumocrats say that Iran is better off now than it was four months ago. Can you imagine getting away with that??? How stupid can some people be??? President DJT," he wrote.
These remarks come after the Swiss Foreign Ministry on Thursday (local time) confirmed that the planned talks between the United States and Iran have been postponed.
Responding to an email from news agency ANI, Switzerland's Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.
"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.
A White House spokesperson on Thursday (local time) said that US Vice President JD Vance will not depart for Switzerland for further talks as the plans have not been finalised.
The spokesperson said that a delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity.
"As the Vice President said at his press conference, the plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity. But the logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the spokesperson said.
"As of now, the Vice President is not departing tonight. We will let you know as soon as we have a concrete update about next steps. We look forward to beginning technical talks as soon as possible," they added.
The 14-point MoU includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.
Under the MoU, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, free of charge for an initial 60-day period.
(with ANI inputs)
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