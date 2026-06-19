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'Iran will get no money, not ten cents': Trump

US-Iran deal: In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the peace deal did not stem from US vulnerability, but rather from Iranian necessity. Meanwhile, he also maintained a hardline stance on financial relief.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
'Iran will get no money, not ten cents': Trump
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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