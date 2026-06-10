‘Iran will have to pay the price’: Donald Trump says ‘Bully of Middle East is dead’, warns Tehran for delaying deal

US President Donald Trump has yet again issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that Tehran’s military is in a complete mess and the ‘bully of the Middle East is dead’. Trump warned that Tehran took too long to negotiate a deal, and it will have to pay a price. Trump’s statement comes amid heightened tension in the region, as no peace deal could be reached to end hostilities between Iran and the United States. Trump said that US is preparing for a new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” said Trump.

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Trump further said that US Naval blockade of Iran has been effective and most successful. He claimed that Iran is doing zero oil business due to the blockade.

"The Fake News Media refuses to report how EFFECTIVE the US Naval BLOCKADE is, the most successful Blockade in the history of Naval Warfare. NOTHING GETS THROUGH unless we want it to. IT IS A STEEL WALL! Iran is doing ZERO business, not paying their military, or any of their bills, and quickly becoming a FAILED NATION! Lots of oil is getting out. Praise be to Allah," said Trump.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States completed military strikes against Iranian targets after an American Army Apache helicopter was allegedly shot down near the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) described the operation as a self-defence response ordered by President Donald Trump.

Announcing the action, CENTCOM said American forces had completed strikes on Iranian military infrastructure on June 9 in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter a day earlier. CENTCOM said US Air Force and Navy fighter jets used precision-guided munitions to target Iranian air defence systems, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The latest military action followed an earlier Pentagon statement reporting that an AH-64 Apache helicopter had gone down near the coast of Oman on June 8. Tuesday's strikes marked the first publicly announced US military action directly linked to the Apache incident and signalled a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supplies pass, is one of the world's most strategically important waterways, making any military escalation in the region a matter of global concern.