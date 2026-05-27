‘Iran will leave no act aggression unanswered’: Tehran vows response to US attacks

US-Iran War: Iran has accused the United States of breaking a ceasefire agreement and warned that it will respond to what it calls continued military aggression. The statement from Tehran came on Tuesday (May 26), a day after the US military confirmed strikes on targets in southern Iran, including missile-related sites.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the United States carried out a “flagrant violation” of the ceasefire between the two countries. According to Tehran, the incidents took place over the past 48 hours in Iran’s Hormozgan province, a coastal region along the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported explosions in and around Bandar Abbas, a major port city in the same area.

US Central Command said its forces targeted Iranian missile launch sites in southern Iran. American officials attributed the strikes to earlier activity involving Iranian vessels in the region, claiming they were laying mines in waters near the Strait of Hormuz. The United States also said it hit locations used to target American aircraft operating in the area.

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Iran responded with strong criticism, saying the attacks will not go unanswered. In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the US actions and “holds the American regime fully responsible for all consequences arising from these aggressive acts”.

It also added, “Without any doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will leave no act of aggression unanswered and will show not the slightest hesitation in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.”

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Regarding the Blatant Violation of the Ceasefire by the United States

(Unofficial Translation)

May 26, 2026



The terrorist military of the United States, continuing its unlawful and unjustifiable actions… pic.twitter.com/7vz9q85oF5 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) May 26, 2026

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also issued a separate statement detailing its response. It said its air defense units shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Persian Gulf. The IRGC further claimed it fired on an RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone and also engaged an “intruding” F-35 fighter jet. These claims have not been independently verified.

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At the same time, Iranian sources speaking to Al Jazeera said several IRGC personnel were killed during the US attacks on Bandar Abbas. However, Iranian authorities have not so far confirmed any casualty from the incident.

The IRGC also said it considers itself entitled to respond to “repeated ceasefire violations”. It stated that it has a “legitimate and definite right” to act against the “aggressor US military”.

The latest exchange comes while diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran are underway. These negotiations are being mediated by Pakistan and have continued despite rising tensions in the region. Iranian officials said the timing of the attacks raises concerns about the negotiation process.

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry said the military action during ongoing talks shows a lack of trust in the US approach. It said, “The perpetration of these aggressive actions, concurrent with the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, once again exposed the dishonesty and unreliability of the ruling establishment of the United States to the Iranian nation, the peoples of the region and the international community.”