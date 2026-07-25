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'Iran will not bow to US pressure': Araghchi at SCO foreign ministers' summit

Responding to questions about diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the summit, he said discussions with Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator, were a natural part of diplomatic efforts.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 08:01 AM IST
'Iran will not bow to US pressure': Araghchi at SCO foreign ministers' summit
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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