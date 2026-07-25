/'Iran will not bow to US pressure': Araghchi at SCO foreign ministers' summit

Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), July 25 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran will not give in to American pressure or threats, insisting that the country will continue to defend its interests despite growing tensions with Washington.
Speaking to journalists after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Araghchi said the main obstacle to engagement between Tehran and Washington was not the absence of communication channels but the US approach towards Iran.
"Iran has shown that it will not bow to US bullying and will under no circumstances respond to the language of force, pressure, and threats," Araghchi said, according to Press TV.
Responding to questions about diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the summit, he said discussions with Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator, were a natural part of diplomatic efforts.
"Protecting the Iranian people and protecting Iran's interests in the Strait of Hormuz are among our principles," he said.
"As long as the rightful objectives and demands of the Iranian people are not realised, we will naturally continue our path," Araghchi added. "We are not afraid of threats, nor will we succumb to pressure, and we do not tolerate the language of threats."
He said Iran's armed forces and diplomats were working together to safeguard the country's interests and urged SCO member states to oppose unilateralism and attempts by the US and Western countries to dominate international affairs.
On the sidelines of the summit, Araghchi held meetings with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Egypt, Uzbekistan and China. He said he had "detailed" discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, adding that Tehran remained in close coordination with both Beijing and Moscow.
In his address to the SCO, Araghchi called on the organisation to take a firm stand against unilateralism, uphold international law and defend the sovereignty of nations.
His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, with the US military saying it has carried out air strikes against Iranian military assets for 13 consecutive nights.
According to an informed official quoted by Fars News Agency, US forces fired two missiles at an LPG tanker entering from the direction of the Sea of Oman, believing it was attempting to transport Iranian gas. Fars also reported that the US Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait was hit by a drone, while air strikes targeted the headquarters of separatist groups in Erbil, Iraq.
Press TV separately reported three explosions at the US-run al-Juffair military base in Bahrain.
Meanwhile, Major General Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, issued a strong warning to Washington.
"From this moment onward, for every Iranian martyred, one American soldier will be targeted," he said, adding, "We have prepared free and direct tickets to hell for you."
On Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had "successfully completed" another round of strikes on Iranian military assets, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations. It added that at least two people were injured in the Bandar Abbas region.
In response, the Iranian Army said it launched a fresh wave of drone strikes on Friday targeting US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan as part of its ongoing "Operation Lightning."
(With ANI inputs)
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