Israel-Iran Conflict: A powerful Iranian ballistic missile slammed into Beersheba, southern Israel, on Friday, sending shockwaves across the region. Amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, a video of a firefighter engine racing to the scene of the missile attack has gone viral on social media. Fortunately, despite the intensity of the strike, reports indicate that there were no casualties in the attack.

This is the second day in a row that Tehran has targeted the city, according to TOI.

In the video shared by multiple X users, sirens were heard blaring as a firefighter engine reached the alleged spot of the missile attack, where thick smoke was emerging. The images, also shared on social media, show damage to a building in the area and a large crater created as a result of the attack.

Questa mattina presto, un missile iraniano ha colpito un centro di alta tecnologia, ricerca e sicurezza informatica a Beersheba. pic.twitter.com/KtPS5uCcpv — Tron (@lredl3_) June 20, 2025

According to TOI, Israel's military has confirmed that it detected the missile launch from Iran. Subsequently, air defence systems were activated.

Israel-Iran Conflict

The conflict between the two nations has been escalating for a week. It began on June 13 when the former launched a series of strikes against Iran targeting its military and nuclear infrastructure.

As Israel launched the strikes as part of 'Operation Rising Lion', Iran responded to the attacks by launching 'Operation True Promise III', and since then has targeted multiple sites in Israel.

In a recent development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday posted on X, stating, "IAF fighter jets struck the Iranian Regime’s Internal Security HQ and the HQ of the regime's special internal security units in Tehran earlier this week."

Before this, the IDF had also said that over 60 fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Iran using 'approximately 120 munitions.'

Trump On Israel-Iran Conflict

As the tensions continue, United States President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, reportedly hiding amid the conflict.

“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

Earlier, Trump also said that Iran should have signed the “deal” that was presented to it and added that everyone should evacuate Tehran.