Iranian FM Araghchi expected to ‘revisit’ Pakistan after Oman talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to make a stopover in Pakistan after his discussions in Oman, before proceeding to Russia, according to Iranian media reports. Al Jazeera, citing Iranian media, reported that Araghchi is likely to visit Pakistan prior to his scheduled trip to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s return to Islamabad comes after a high-stakes visit on Friday and Saturday, during which he held meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir.

In those discussions, Iran presented what Araghchi described as a “workable framework” aimed at permanently ending the eight-week-old conflict. The Iranian minister stated that Tehran has proposed a practical path forward, but questioned whether Washington is truly committed to a diplomatic solution.

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Also Read: Why Iran refused direct talks with the US and what happened in Pakistan | Explained

Iran submit 'principal proposal'

According to reports, the Iranian delegation submitted an "official list of demands" during the meetings in Islamabad, addressing both the United States and Israel as part of a broader resolution plan.



Araghchi later stated that Iran had explained its "principled positions" regarding a ceasefire and a complete end to what it described as an imposed war involving US and Israeli forces.

After Islamabad, Araghchi flew to Muscat, a traditional "back-channel" for US-Iran relations, to further refine the proposal.

The final leg of his tour will take him to Russia, where he is expected to brief Moscow on the progress of the "Islamabad Talks" and ensure regional alignment.

Araghchi’s anticipated second visit to Islamabad signals that a fresh round of indirect negotiations with the US technical team may be imminent, despite President Trump’s recent decision to cancel the high-level Kushner-Witkoff delegation.

Also Read: Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks

Trump cancels US Envoys Islamabad visit

Speaking to reporters at Palm Beach International Airport, President Trump remarked, “They offered a lot but not enough,” in response to a question about whether Iran had provided sufficient concessions in exchange for the US proposal of a 20-year minimum suspension on uranium enrichment.

President Donald Trump has abruptly cancelled a scheduled trip to Pakistan for his top negotiators, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The envoys were set to fly to Islamabad for a new round of talks regarding the ongoing US-Iran conflict, but the President pulled the plug on Saturday, citing long travel times, high costs, and a lack of "senior-level" engagement from the Iranian side.

Trump dismissed the idea of sending his team on an exhausting 18-hour journey to meet with mid-level Iranian officials, arguing that Tehran’s leadership remains deeply fractured.“We’re not going to be travelling 15-16 hours to have a meeting with people that nobody ever heard of before,” he said, adding that the proposed timeline and the absence of top Iranian leadership made the trip unviable.

Describing himself as a “cost-conscious person,” Trump explained, “When they said that the meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, I said, ‘Tuesday! That’s a long time from now.’ They weren’t meeting with the leader of the country. They were meeting with other people. And I said, ‘We’re just not going to do it. Too much travelling. Takes too long. Too expensive.’ I’m a very cost-conscious person.”The President doubled down on Truth Social, asserting that the United States holds “all the cards” and that Tehran’s leadership is plagued by “tremendous infighting.”

Despite the cancellation, Trump revealed that the move had an immediate tactical effect. He claimed that after the trip was called off, Iran submitted a significantly improved proposal within minutes. Trump reiterated his singular objective, "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple."



He noted that a revised proposal was received shortly after the cancellation. "Interestingly, immediately when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better. We talked about the fact that they will not have a nuclear weapon. It's very simple. That whole deal is not complicated. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple," he said.



When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire holding, Trump downplayed immediate concerns. "Haven't even thought about it," he said, suggesting uncertainty over the trajectory of the situation.



The cancellation comes as a blow to Islamabad, which has been acting as the primary mediator in the conflict.



A previous round of talks hosted in Islamabad earlier this month, involving US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliamentary leadership, failed to yield any breakthrough despite marathon discussions lasting over 20 hours. Pakistan's ambitions to position itself as a mediator have since faced setbacks.



(with ANI inputs)