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Iranian FM Araghchi meets Witkoff and Kushner as Trump warns of ‘annihilation’: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held three-hour mediated talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in New York, with discussions reportedly covering Iran-US tensions and conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Iranian FM Araghchi meets Witkoff and Kushner as Trump warns of ‘annihilation’: Report
Image Credit: ANI

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