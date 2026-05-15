Iranian FM Araghchi warns of 'full-scale war' with US; says India can play constructive role for peace in West Asia

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark warning of potential “full-scale war” in West Asia during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, while urging India to leverage its growing global influence to help de-escalate the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by India, Araghchi described the current situation as highly volatile following recent escalations involving Iranian targets, US and Israeli actions, and disruptions threatening key maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.

"Should not ignore the possibility of going to full scale war, says Iran Foreign minister Araghchi," said Araghchi.



“Iran is prepared to defend itself with all available means, but we are also open to diplomacy,” Araghchi said. “However, if the aggression and illegal warmongering continue unchecked, the region is on the brink of a full-scale war that will have catastrophic consequences not just for West Asia but for the entire world, including global energy security and economic stability.”

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Breaking: India has a "good reputation" & can play a "constrictive" role for peace in West Asia says Iran Foreign minister Araghchi pic.twitter.com/z17gAXXFE4 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 15, 2026

He also accused the United States and Israel of “illegal expansionism” and “bullying” behaviour characteristic of “empires in decline.”

He called on BRICS nations and the broader international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law and take concrete steps to halt the impunity of aggressors.

Also Read: Tensions at BRICS FM meet: Iran-UAE trade accusations over West Asia war

India has a "good reputation" & can play a "constrictive" role in peace in West Asia

Praising India’s Role Araghchi repeatedly highlighted India’s potential constructive contribution to peace efforts.

“India, as a major global power and a friend of Iran, can play a very constructive role in promoting dialogue and stability in West Asia,” he stated.

“We appreciate India’s balanced approach and its emphasis on diplomacy over conflict.”

He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have consistently advocated for safe shipping routes, dialogue, and respect for sovereignty principles that align with Iran’s position.

Earlier today Araghchi held bilateral meetings with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the BRICS gathering

The Iranian minister also met with Prime Minister Modi along with other BRICS members, where regional tensions were a key topic of discussion.

Also Read: 'Imperial power in decline': Iranian FM scathing attack on US from Delhi BRICS FM meet

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister warned that continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies, could further trigger worldwide economic slowdown.

He urged BRICS countries to work together to prevent the politicisation of international institutions and to push for an immediate end to hostilities.

This marks Araghchi’s first visit to India since the intensification of hostilities in West Asia earlier this year.

He also framed the trip as an opportunity to rally support among Global South nations for a peaceful resolution while maintaining Tehran’s right to self-defence.