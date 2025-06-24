Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2920995https://zeenews.india.com/world/iranian-fm-hints-at-de-escalation-with-israel-minutes-after-rejecting-trump-s-ceasefire-claim-2920995.html
NewsWorld
IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT

Iranian FM Hints At De-escalation With Israel Minutes After Rejecting Trump’s Ceasefire Claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi shared a post on X stating that military operations to "punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2025, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iranian FM Hints At De-escalation With Israel Minutes After Rejecting Trump’s Ceasefire Claim Image: ANI

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday shared a post on X stating that military operations to "punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am". The post came just minutes after rejecting US President Donald Trump's claim of the ceasefire and appeared to signal a possible de-escalation with Israel.

In a post, he also thanked the Armed Forces for defending the nation until their last drop of blood.

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in a post on X.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK