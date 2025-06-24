Iranian FM Hints At De-escalation With Israel Minutes After Rejecting Trump’s Ceasefire Claim
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday shared a post on X stating that military operations to "punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am". The post came just minutes after rejecting US President Donald Trump's claim of the ceasefire and appeared to signal a possible de-escalation with Israel.
In a post, he also thanked the Armed Forces for defending the nation until their last drop of blood.
"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in a post on X.
