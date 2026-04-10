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NewsWorldIranian FM warns US against letting Netanyahu 'kill diplomacy'
US IRAN CEASEFIRE

Iranian FM warns US against letting Netanyahu 'kill diplomacy'

On Thursday, Araghchi discussed the ceasefire with his Russian, French, Spanish, and German counterparts in separate phone calls. A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect on Wednesday, with peace talks scheduled to begin later this week in Islamabad, Pakistan. 

|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Iranian FM warns US against letting Netanyahu 'kill diplomacy'L- US President Donald Trump; R- Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (Image Source: File Photos/IANS)

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned the United States against allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "kill diplomacy," as a fragile ceasefire took hold following 40 days of fighting. 

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi said, "Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun(day). A region-wide ceasefire, incl(uding) in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing."

He added that if the United States lets Netanyahu "kill diplomacy, that would ultimately be its choice. We think that would be dumb but are prepared for it."

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Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on X that "time is running out," stressing that Lebanon and the "resistance axis" are "inseparable" parts of the ceasefire.

Also on Thursday, Araghchi discussed the ceasefire with his Russian, French, Spanish and German counterparts in separate phone calls, Xinhua news agency reported quoting statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Iran took a responsible approach, and that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, promised for two weeks under the ceasefire, will be provided if the United States adheres to its commitments.

In a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Araghchi expressed regret over Israeli ceasefire violations and attacks on Lebanon, urging international action. Barrot welcomed the ceasefire and stressed the need to stop Israeli attacks against Lebanon.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called the attacks on Iran "illegal," and urged all parties to remain committed to the diplomatic path.

A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran took effect on Wednesday, with peace talks scheduled to begin later this week in Islamabad, Pakistan. The Iranian side will be reportedly headed by Qalibaf.

Israel has said the ceasefire does not cover the conflict in Lebanon, a position disputed by Iran and mediator Pakistan. Hours after the ceasefire came into effect, Israel launched its largest single-day attack on Lebanon, which has killed more than 300 and injured over 1,100.

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