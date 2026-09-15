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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to Beijing ahead of Xi’s US visit

The Chinese foreign minister’s meeting with Araghchi follows Iran’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to Beijing ahead of Xi’s US visit
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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