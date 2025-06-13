Iran-Israel Tension: With tensions between Iran and Israel hitting upper circuit, US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran to make a deal before it's too late. Taking to social media, Trump said in a long post that he gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal but they just failed to get it done. The US President further said that certain hardliners who spoke bravely have been eliminated and added that the next attack would be more brutal.

In a statement shared on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to just do it, but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn't know what was about to happen."

He further pressed Iran to agree to a deal at the earliest. "They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All," he added.

Trump's statement comes amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Israel on Friday launched a wave of preemptive strike on Tehran, eliminating Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Commander of the IRGC, and the Commander of Iran's Emergency Command as more than 200 fighter jets unleashed destruction on Iran.

Iran then launched more than 100 drones towards Israel following the Israel Air Force's attacks on the country early Friday morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Effie Defrin said in a video statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike.

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"Last year, Iran fired 300 ballistic missiles at Israel. Each of these missiles carries a tonne of explosives and threatens the lives of hundreds of people. Soon, those missiles could carry a nuclear payload, threatening the lives not of hundreds, but of millions. Iran is gearing up to produce 10,000 of those ballistic missiles within three years. Now just imagine, imagine 10,000 tonnes of TNT landing on a country the size of New Jersey. This is an intolerable threat. It must be stopped," said Netanyahu.